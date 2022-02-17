Albemarle and Charlottesville schools prep for new mask regulation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The clock is ticking as school districts across the commonwealth prepare to loosen mask mandates in schools. Governor Glenn Youngkin’s newly signed bill makes masking optional for students beginning March 1.

Representatives with Albemarle County Public Schools and Charlottesville City Schools say there are many questions that need to be answered before the new law goes into effect.

“As the legislation stipulates, discussions on whether to wear a mask or not belong in the home,” said Phil Giaramita with ACPS.

In both school districts, staff and visitors will still be required to mask up on school property, even if the students are not. The choice for a child to wear a mask in school is dependent on their parent or guardian.

“We’re going to encourage students to wear masks and we think that’s been an important part of the mitigation strategies here and the reason why virus transmission has been relatively low in our schools,” Giaramita said.

A big question school districts are considering as they plan for the change is: What happens if a parent wants their student to mask up, but their child skips the mask in school?

“If a child says they do not want to have the mask on, we’re not going to make them have the mask on,” said Beth Baptist with CCS.

When students are not masked, those in Albemarle will likely be space six feet apart, instead of three feet. That decision is still on the table in Charlottesville.

“We just need to look at, what is the space we’ve got, how will it affect the number of students we’ve got in the classroom. Nothing has been decided, that’s been a question that has been raised,” Baptist said.

Another big question: What about Albemarle County’s quarantine rules that require students to stay home for 5 days, and mask up on day 6 when they return to school?

“So now, if you’re not able to require students to wear masks when they return, what does that do to the quarantine option?” Giaramita asked.

COVID-19 cases are dropping in the Blue Ridge Health District after a post-holiday Omicron surge. However, this part of Virginia is still considered an area of “high transmission.”

“The Omicron variant seems to be lessening, which is good news. We hope that continues to be the case and there’s not another variant down the road,” Giaramita said.

“We’re doing a lot of testing, I think that has helped with our exposure and transmission,” Baptist said. “We may see an uptick, we may not, we don’t know.”

This new legislation does not override federal regulation that requires everyone to wear a face mask when riding on a school bus.

