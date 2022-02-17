Affordable housing units come to Park Street Christian Church

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Faith based organizations in and around Charlottesville met February 17 for a round-table discussion. The Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission hosted the virtual event.

After years of planning, Park Street Christian Church says it is turning a part of its land into affordable housing units. 50 homes will be built for seniors.

“I think we started talking about this renovation seriously in 2016 and BRW really held our hand throughout this and guided us throughout a visioning process.” Pastor Colleen Swingle-Titus said.

Swingle Titus, says the church recently cleared its first big hurdle. Charlottesville City Council approved re-zoning the property from single family zoning to a planned unit development.

Piedmont Housing Alliance will be financing this project and the church hopes to have units built by 2025.

