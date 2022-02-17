Advertise With Us
Grilled cheese shop opens on the Downtown Mall

Ooey Gooey Crispy has officially opened its doors in the code building on the downtown mall and...
Ooey Gooey Crispy has officially opened its doors in the code building on the downtown mall and is serving adult grilled cheese to the Charlottesville community.(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Ooey Gooey Crispy has officially opened its doors in the CODE building on the Downtown Mall and is serving adult grilled cheese to the Charlottesville community.

The owners moved down from Washington D.C. after owning an artisanal cheese shop, and the idea for the grilled cheese restaurant was born.

Customers have a choice between sandwiches, salads, soups and even desserts. There is an emphasis on quality ingredients.

“We’re known for our grilled cheeses which are of course really delicious and we have grilled cheese like our most popular one, which is brie, truffle butter, and truffle potato chips. We also have really delicious salads that are unlike anything else we do,” Co-owner and co-founder of Ooey Gooey Crispy Carolyn Leasure said.

Starting in March there will be a late night take out window open until 2:30 in the morning. Late night guests will even have access to a special dessert only available at that time.

