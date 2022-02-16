The warm-up continues

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure will remain to our east today. Providing a fair amount of sunshine, and a pleasant southerly breeze. Temperatures are expected to warm into the 50s. Meanwhile, we are tracking a strong cold front that will spread late day rain and gusty wind Thursday. Conditions will clear Friday, and temperatures will fall throughout the day. Look for a nice weekend, with sunshine and slightly above normal temperatures. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, & breezy, High: low 50s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, & pleasant, Low: low 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, late rain & gusty wind, High: mid 60s...Low: around 50

Friday: Partly sunny, falling temperatures, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 20s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 20s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Cloudy, rain, High: around 60...Low: upper 40s

