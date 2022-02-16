Sen. Warner sending a message to Russian Pres. Putin

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Russia says it’s withdrawing some troops following exercises around Ukraine, but major drills continue. Now, U.S. Senator Mark Warner (D) is urging Russian President Vladimir Putin to de-escalate tension and fears of an invasion.

“I want to be clear in the event of an unwarranted, unjustified, and illegitimate attack on Ukraine, the United States stands with Ukrainians,” Sen. Warner said.

Warner is the chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. On Tuesday, Warner said on the Senate floor that if Putin does invade Ukraine, it will unleash tragedy for Ukrainians and Russians.

“I urge President Putin to choose the right path,” Warner said. “We hear even from Ukrainian leadership that the Air Force would face an unequal fight in a full scale Russian invasion and unfortunately, probably couldn’t help but be outnumbered and overwhelmed.”

Now, President Joe Biden is deploying U.S. forces to Poland.

“The president clearly stated that U.S. troops are not being sent to Ukraine to fight Russia. At the same time, President Biden has made it extremely clear that if Russia rejects this diplomatic path and conducts further aggression against Ukraine there will be a heavy price to pay,” Warner said.

