Offer input on pedestrian bridge connecting Woolen Mills and Pantops

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Two pedestrian bridge options are being considered to connect Woolen Mills and Pantops over the Rivanna River.

The Charlottesville-Albemarle Metropolitan Planning Organization is getting ready to apply for a grant to fund this pedestrian bridge. The Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission is involved on behalf of CAMPO.

“What’s really important is that we have a really strong bike and pedestrian community in the Charlottesville area and the bridge is just a natural barrier for people to be able to move across the area,” TJPDC Director of Planning and Transportation Sandy Shackelford said.

Shackelford says the only pedestrian access bridge in the vicinity is Free Bridge, which is not comfortable for people to use.

“We have these two designs that are being considered right now and we really just want to make sure that whatever happens to the area, it has the potential to have a big impact,” Shackelford said.

The big difference between the two designs is the landing point into Woolen Mills. It would either come out near Riverview Park on Chesapeake Street and the other option would come out on the other side of The Wool Factory near the end of East Market Street.

“It’s really important to know how much research and effort has gone into even getting us to the point where we can make the application we’re excited to see what we can do to move it towards the next step to actually see a bridge on the ground,” Shackelford said.

The survey to give your input about the two options is closes on March 4.

