Nice mid-winter day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see partly sunny skies and quite pleasant conditions for the rest of the afternoon. High pressure is situated to our east, and a southerly wind flow will take temperatures into the 50s. Clouds will be on the increase tonight, resulting in pleasant overnight low temperatures. Meanwhile, we are tracking a strong cold front, that will bring late rain and gusty wind Thursday. Conditions will begin to improve by late morning Friday. Sunny and nice this weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: low 50s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, not as cold, Low: low 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, late rain & gusty wind, High: mid 60s...Low: around 50

Friday: Clearing, breezy, falling temperatures, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 20s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 20s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Cloudy, rain, High: around 60...Low: upper 40s

