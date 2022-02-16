Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Nice mid-winter day

Gusty wind and late rain tomorrow
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see partly sunny skies and quite pleasant conditions for the rest of the afternoon. High pressure is situated to our east, and a southerly wind flow will take temperatures into the 50s. Clouds will be on the increase tonight, resulting in pleasant overnight low temperatures. Meanwhile, we are tracking a strong cold front, that will bring late rain and gusty wind Thursday. Conditions will begin to improve by late morning Friday. Sunny and nice this weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: low 50s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, not as cold, Low: low 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, late rain & gusty wind, High: mid 60s...Low: around 50

Friday: Clearing, breezy, falling temperatures, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 20s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 20s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Tuesday: Cloudy, rain, High: around 60...Low: upper 40s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Scene of a fire at a Pantops business in Albemarle Co.
Emergency crews respond to fire at Albemarle Co. business
COVID-19
VDH: 1,616,763 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 17,878 deaths
Ken Ono from Miller64 commercial
UVA professor starring in Super Bowl week commercial
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Del. Rob Bell
Albemarle County Del. Rob Bell’s bill advances

Latest News

nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at sunrise
The warm-up continues
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM