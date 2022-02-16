Milder & Windy Thursday. Late Night Rain and Gusty Winds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The mildest temperatures of the week, will peak out Thursday. Ahead of a strong cold front, gusty south to southwest winds will boost temperatures well into the 60s. Mostly cloudy and largely dry for much of the day. Winds could gusts 20-40 mph. By Thursday night , rain arrives from west to east . Rain and gusty winds into the early morning hours of Friday. Isolated severe wind gusts is possible. At this time, a quarter to over a half inch of rain is expected. Clearing, still windy and turning cooler Friday. Morning high temperatures then falling into the 40s. Much colder Friday night and Saturday morning. A nice, dry upcoming Presidents Day weekend.

Tonight: Clouds increase, mild. Lows low to mid 40s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, milder, turning windy. Most of the day dry. Rain, some heavy and gusty winds by night. Highs 60s. Lows 40s to around 50.

Friday: Early AM rain ends. Clearing, windy and cooler, with temps falling. Highs 40s to low 50s. Lows mid to upper 20s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows mid 20s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 50s. Lows low 30s.

Monday - Presidents Day: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs near 60. Lows low 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, mild, some showers. Highs low 60s. Lows low 40s.

Wednesday: Some showers, variable clouds, milder. Highs mid to upper 60s.

