Jefferson School Foundation announces new executive director

Jefferson School in Charlottesville (FILE)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson School Foundation will have a new executive director starting March 1, 2022.

Bernard Whitsett will be replacing Sue Friedman after retiring at the end of the month.

Whitsett is a graduate of the University of Virginia and Northwestern. He grew up in Charlottesville and his mom was a teacher at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center.

“He is a very bright person who has in fact been on Wall Street, done Wall Street stuff and has come back to the Charlottesville area to just give back,” Chair of the Jefferson School Foundation Board Martin Burks said.

