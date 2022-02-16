Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Governor signs bill ending school mask mandates in Virginia March 1

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, speaks during an interview in his office at the Capitol Tuesday...
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, speaks during an interview in his office at the Capitol Tuesday Feb. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. Youngkin was inaugurated one month ago. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)(Steve Helber | AP)
By Henry Graff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Wednesday, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signed Senate Bill 739 into state law.

“This is a very very important day to reestablish that recognition that parents have a fundamental right to make decisions in regards to their children’s education, their upbringing and their care,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin, (R) Virginia.

The measure, sponsored by republican Henrico State Senator Siobhan Dunnavant, empowers parents to make decisions about masking wearing inside schools and not local school boards.

“Parents make the decisions for their children. The political entities need to get out. Put the decision, parents are perfectly capable,” said State Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, (R) Henrico.

Earlier in the day, the Virginia House of Delegates approved the bill, on a party line vote, after the governor added some amendments. The Virginia Senate approved it late Tuesday.

The republican governor also added a provision giving school districts until March 1 to develop a plan to comply with the law.

“These amendments don’t make this bill better. They make it worse. They make it more difficult to comply with,” said State Del. Marcus Simon, (D) Fairfax.

House democrats tried several procedural moves today to tank the legislation, but failed. They contend it’s too soon to lift mask mandates inside schools and the law could make it harder to deal with potential future COVID-19 outbreaks.

“This has been a rush to give the governor a much needed political win. This is bad policy. Poorly executed in violation of the Constitution of Virginia,” said Del. Simon.

The governor points out, the ball got rolling on this with bipartisan support.

“What we saw was democratic leadership in the senate partner with Senator Dunnavant to pull this bill together,” said Governor Youngkin.

Meanwhile, Richmond Public Schools has had a 100% mask mandate. Superintendent Jason Kamras says the division will follow the new law.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Scene of a fire at a Pantops business in Albemarle Co.
Emergency crews respond to fire at Albemarle Co. business
COVID-19
VDH: 1,616,763 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 17,878 deaths
Ken Ono from Miller64 commercial
UVA professor starring in Super Bowl week commercial
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Del. Rob Bell
Albemarle County Del. Rob Bell’s bill advances

Latest News

Staunton City Schools Superintendent Garett Smith is asking the state to lift the funding cap...
Staunton superintendent calls for Va. to lift funding cap amid teacher shortage crisis
The Shenandoah Community Capital Fund in Staunton, VA.
SCCF launching virtual event to connect entrepreneurs
Heating unit (FILE)
AHIP launches emergency heat campaign after a public funding cut
The University of Virginia is opening what it says is one of the nation’s largest outpatient...
UVA Health opens new orthopedic center
Jefferson School in Charlottesville (FILE)
Jefferson School Foundation announces new executive director