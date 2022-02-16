Governor signs bill ending school mask mandates in Virginia March 1

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Wednesday, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signed Senate Bill 739 into state law.

“This is a very very important day to reestablish that recognition that parents have a fundamental right to make decisions in regards to their children’s education, their upbringing and their care,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin, (R) Virginia.

The measure, sponsored by republican Henrico State Senator Siobhan Dunnavant, empowers parents to make decisions about masking wearing inside schools and not local school boards.

“Parents make the decisions for their children. The political entities need to get out. Put the decision, parents are perfectly capable,” said State Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, (R) Henrico.

Earlier in the day, the Virginia House of Delegates approved the bill, on a party line vote, after the governor added some amendments. The Virginia Senate approved it late Tuesday.

BREAKING: Virginia House of Delegates votes 52 - 48 to make masks optional inside schools with @GovernorVA amendments for it to take effect March 1. Governor expected to sign at 3 pm today. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/C96kpTvUj5 — Henry Graff (@HenryGraff) February 16, 2022

The republican governor also added a provision giving school districts until March 1 to develop a plan to comply with the law.

“These amendments don’t make this bill better. They make it worse. They make it more difficult to comply with,” said State Del. Marcus Simon, (D) Fairfax.

House democrats tried several procedural moves today to tank the legislation, but failed. They contend it’s too soon to lift mask mandates inside schools and the law could make it harder to deal with potential future COVID-19 outbreaks.

“This has been a rush to give the governor a much needed political win. This is bad policy. Poorly executed in violation of the Constitution of Virginia,” said Del. Simon.

The governor points out, the ball got rolling on this with bipartisan support.

“What we saw was democratic leadership in the senate partner with Senator Dunnavant to pull this bill together,” said Governor Youngkin.

Meanwhile, Richmond Public Schools has had a 100% mask mandate. Superintendent Jason Kamras says the division will follow the new law.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.