Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Gov. Youngkin signs first bill to help support agriculture in Virginia

(FILE)
(FILE)(Credit: WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Glenn Youngkin signed his first piece of legislation into law, and its one that supports the agriculture industry.

The bill will reimburse dairy farmers for insurance premium rates that they have had to pay through a federal program.

Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr says that while this bill may not help bring farmers back into the industry, it will hopefully benefit those still in business.

“Since 2017, we’ve lost 35% of all of our dairy farms across the commonwealth, less than 400 farms now. The economy has not been friendly to dairy producers over the last five or six years, so this bill is aimed as a way to to really spend a million dollars that’s going to go back to dairy farmers across the commonwealth,” Lohr said.

The deadline to apply to be reimbursed has been extended to May 15.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Scene of a fire at a Pantops business in Albemarle Co.
Emergency crews respond to fire at Albemarle Co. business
Ken Ono from Miller64 commercial
UVA professor starring in Super Bowl week commercial
COVID-19
VDH: 1,616,763 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 17,878 deaths
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Del. Rob Bell
Albemarle County Del. Rob Bell’s bill advances

Latest News

Filling up gas in Charlottesville (file)
Expert believes pain at the pump in Charlottesville is here to stay
COVID-19
VDH: 1,616,763 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 17,878 deaths
Augusta Health located in Fishersville, VA.
Augusta Health kicks off community health assessment survey
Sen. Mark Warner
Sen. Warner sending a message to Russian Pres. Putin