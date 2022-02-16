Gov. Youngkin signs first bill to help support agriculture in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Glenn Youngkin signed his first piece of legislation into law, and its one that supports the agriculture industry.

The bill will reimburse dairy farmers for insurance premium rates that they have had to pay through a federal program.

Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr says that while this bill may not help bring farmers back into the industry, it will hopefully benefit those still in business.

“Since 2017, we’ve lost 35% of all of our dairy farms across the commonwealth, less than 400 farms now. The economy has not been friendly to dairy producers over the last five or six years, so this bill is aimed as a way to to really spend a million dollars that’s going to go back to dairy farmers across the commonwealth,” Lohr said.

The deadline to apply to be reimbursed has been extended to May 15.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

