Expert believes pain at the pump in Charlottesville is here to stay

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginians are paying 95 cents more at the pump than they were a year ago. We spoke with an expert, who says we shouldn’t expect the old prices back anytime soon.

“Once went over $3 a gallon, I think it’s getting a little bit outrageous,” Charlottesville driver, Chuck Schoolcraft said.

For Schoolcraft, these prices are a little shocking. “I had no idea they were going to get up this high,” He said.

At a BP station in Charlottesville, gas is up to $3.37 a gallon. That’s about average at the moment.

According to AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson, Morgan Dean, there are several factors driving prices up.

“Most of that is from the high price of crude oil which is selling for more than $90 a barrel right now,” Dean said.

On Wednesday, February 16 the average price for gas in Charlottesville is $3.38. From higher prices, to increased demand, and little supplies there’s little room for relief.

“Also, because of a cold winter we’ve seen here on the East Coast, we’re seeing more demand for home heating oil. That’s also a product that comes from crude oil,” The spokesperson said.

In the meantime, Dean says focus on your own miles per gallon.

“Avoid idling in your car. Idling in the car is zero miles per gallon. Turn that vehicle off if you can. Idling for 10 seconds uses more gas than starting a vehicle and turning it off,” Dean said. “If you’re accelerating off the mark from a stoplight or braking very aggressively that’s not getting the most miles per gallon.

