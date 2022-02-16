Charlottesville School Board discusses budget, reconfiguration during work session

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s School Board held its final budget session before it approves the over $100 million budget proposal.

The conversation was brief and moved onto other issues fairly quickly, in large part because many details were already agreed upon before Tuesday’s work session.

In the nearly $107 million budget proposal, there’s a 5% raise for all school workers -- a total price tag of nearly $3 million.

“This action also includes addressing our health insurance increase and a small increase in our employee assistance program,” said Kim Powell, the COO with Charlottesville City Schools.

Board Chair Lisa Larson-Torres then switched gears, discussing a recent tour of Buford Middle School.

“The indoor classes that are used by some of our smaller groups, our ESL groups, the kids with special education interventions, are in teeny tiny little rooms, no natural light, and it just astounded me as a parent and now as a school board member,” she said.

Those comments came as the plan for the projected $75 million reconfiguration project nears a funding deadline.

“The $75 million that is being proposed for renovation is not pie in the sky. It’s not everything we wanted,” Torres said.

According to a school official, CCS is monitoring the law coming out of Richmond that would get rid of all mask mandates in schools. They say the district is prepared to obey the law, but will still encourage mas wearing in schools. They say communication from Superintendent Royal Gurley will be shared with families once the timeline of the new law is established.

