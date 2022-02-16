Advertise With Us
Back On Track
AHIP launches emergency heat campaign after a public funding cut

Heating unit (FILE)(WVIR)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle Housing Improvement Program is raising money to bring new or repaired heating systems to families in the area.

“We try and repair whenever possible, but sometimes, you know, systems can be 15-plus years-old enough that’s just not possible or feasible,” Development Manager Elise Noyes said.

AHIP fixes what low-income homeowners cannot afford to do themselves.

“We launched our emergency heat campaign. We have a goal this year to raise $25,000,” Director of Development Ashley Patel said.

AHIP says raising this money is especially important now because it has to make up for money it’s not getting in public funding, combined with spiking costs in materials and supplies.

In 2021, the emergency heat campaign helped 11 families, bringing 45 individuals heat. This year, they’re aiming to help 20 families.

This is important for families who rely on kerosene heaters, ovens, and other unsafe home-heating methods.

“Us being able to provide them with a safe and reliable heat source is absolutely critical, because it’s a basic human need that every single person should have access to,” Patel said.

Click here to donate or here for service.

