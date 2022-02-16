Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

20 injured in Missouri school bus crash

Authorities said the driver drove off a highway around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after returning from...
Authorities said the driver drove off a highway around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after returning from a basketball game.(Source: Gray News/file)
By KY3 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Mo. (KYTV/Gray News) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a school bus from the Koshkonong School District in southern Missouri.

Authorities reported 20 people were injured in the crash, KYTV reported.

The patrol said the driver drove off Highway 99 north of Thomasville around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after returning from a basketball game.

The bus crossed the highway several times before it hit several trees and flipped onto its side, authorities said.

One student suffered moderate injuries, and emergency crews treated 17 other students were treated for minor injuries, the patrol said. Two adults were also treated for injuries.

Most of the injured were taken by private vehicles to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains, while one student was transported to Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home, Ark.

The bus driver wasn’t hurt, the report said.

Copyright 2022 KYTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of a fire at a Pantops business in Albemarle Co.
Emergency crews respond to fire at Albemarle Co. business
Ken Ono from Miller64 commercial
UVA professor starring in Super Bowl week commercial
COVID-19
VDH: 1,616,763 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 17,878 deaths
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Del. Rob Bell
Albemarle County Del. Rob Bell’s bill advances

Latest News

This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Prosecutors build case for hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery killing
Filling up gas in Charlottesville (file)
Expert believes pain at the pump in Charlottesville is here to stay
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urges Russia to de-escalate Wednesday.
Ukraine shows unity as West sees no sign of Russian pullback
COVID-19
VDH: 1,616,763 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 17,878 deaths
LIVE: White House COVID response team briefing