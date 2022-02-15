Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Todd DeSorbo named Team USA Women’s Swim head coach for 2022 FINA World Championships

Virginia athletics director Carla Williams announced today (June 15) changes have been made to...
Virginia athletics director Carla Williams announced today (June 15) changes have been made to two of the new marks the department released on April 24. (WHSV)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia Swim and Dive Coach Todd DeSorbo will be leading Team USA women’s swimming in the 2022 FINA World Championships.

He recently served as an assistant coach on the United States Olympic Team during last summer’s Olympics.

The world championships will be held this summer in Budapest, Hungary.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Scene of a fire at a Pantops business in Albemarle Co.
Emergency crews respond to fire at Albemarle Co. business
COVID-19
VDH: 1,613,719 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 17,779 deaths
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Ken Ono from Miller64 commercial
UVA professor starring in Super Bowl week commercial
Del. Rob Bell
Albemarle County Del. Rob Bell’s bill advances

Latest News

UVA Cavalier Shield
Despite Gardner’s 17 points UVA falls to Virginia Tech 62-53
UVA freshman goalie Matt Nunes
Freshman goalie Matt Nunes leads No. 1 UVA to 11-10 win against High Point
UVA junior Jaime Biskup
No. 11 Virginia women’s lax dominates Cal 18-5
Mir McLean & Tina Thompson
UVA women’s hoops falls 68-53 at Wake Forest; Drops to 0-13 in ACC