Todd DeSorbo named Team USA Women’s Swim head coach for 2022 FINA World Championships

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia Swim and Dive Coach Todd DeSorbo will be leading Team USA women’s swimming in the 2022 FINA World Championships.

He recently served as an assistant coach on the United States Olympic Team during last summer’s Olympics.

The world championships will be held this summer in Budapest, Hungary.

