Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Tesla vehicles recalled over fart noise

More than 500,000 vehicles need to have adjustments made to the Boombox feature.
More than 500,000 vehicles need to have adjustments made to the Boombox feature.(Source: Tesla/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tesla is facing another recall, one that owner Elon Musk is blaming on the “fun police.”

More than 500,000 vehicles need to have adjustments made to the Boombox feature.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is apparently not amused that it allows drivers to play sounds like a bleating goat or a fart noise on an external speaker.

Federal officials said it’s a safety issue for pedestrians who might not interpret those sounds as a proper warning.

The affected vehicles are the 2020 through 2022 Model S, Model X and Model Y, but it also applies to some earlier Model 3s.

Tesla will release a firmware update to disable the feature.

Last week, Tesla recalled 817,000 vehicles because of another sound issue, a chime that did not always sound when a seat belt was unbuckled.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of a fire at a Pantops business in Albemarle Co.
Emergency crews respond to fire at Albemarle Co. business
COVID-19
VDH: 1,613,719 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 17,779 deaths
Ken Ono from Miller64 commercial
UVA professor starring in Super Bowl week commercial
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Del. Rob Bell
Albemarle County Del. Rob Bell’s bill advances

Latest News

A teenager in Florida sets a world height record. (WFTS)
15-year-old is tallest teenager in the world
A teenager in Florida sets a world height record. (WFTS)
15-year-old is tallest teenager in the world
Charlottesville Police Department (FILE)
CPF requesting help showing appreciation to police officers
Two planeloads of immediately deployable U.S. assistance, including ammunition and...
Putin: Russia ready to discuss confidence-building measures amid Ukraine crisis
COVID-19
VDH: 1,613,719 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 17,779 deaths