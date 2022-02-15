Parents in Staunton thank school board, discuss mask mandates

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Masks in Staunton City Schools was still something people wanted to talk about Monday night, despite a bill getting rid of a mask mandate now on Governor Youngkin’s desk.

During the monthly school board meeting, several people got up to speak -- some speaking out against masking, a lot more speaking in favor of it, and the majority thanking the board for looking out for the children and the community.

The Rita Wilson Council Chambers at Staunton City Hall was packed Monday night. Almost two dozen people took to the podium during matters from the public.

February is School Board Appreciation Month, and many expressed support for the board’s continued effort to keep kids in school, safely educating them during a challenging couple of years. But masks remain a hot topic.

“I’m here to talk about the continued muzzling of our children that this board’s mask mandates have done,” Staunton father of three John Wilson said. “Unlike the board, I believe that parents and their family doctors are best positioned to make medical decisions for their children.”

“All kids deserve the opportunity to be safe in school and to be able to freely learn,” Kristin Siegel said, a Staunton mom who supports the board. “Because of your dedication to their safety, my children have missed no days of school this year because of COVID.”

Right now, Staunton City Schools has a mask mandate in place, but Superintendent Garett Smith says they’re prepared to comply with any changes to the law.

