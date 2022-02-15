Mostly sunny and chilly

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High pressure is slowly drifting east. Allowing a more southerly wind to develop, which will begin to warm conditions over the next couple of days. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and chilly temperatures for the rest of the afternoon. Despite clear skies tonight, temperatures will not be as cold as last night. Partly sunny skies, 50s, and a pleasant breeze will be with us Wednesday ahead of a strong cold front. Clouds will thicken Thursday, with late rain and gusty wind. Conditions begin to improve by Friday afternoon, setting the stage for a nice weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny, & chilly, High: low 40s

Tonight: Mostly clear, & not as cold, Low: mid 20s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, & breezy, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, late rain & gusty wind, High: low 60s...Low: upper 40s

Friday: Early showers, clearing & breezy, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 20s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: low 40s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.