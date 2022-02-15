Milder Through Mid-Week. Rain Later Thursday Night

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Milder temperatures ahead through the mid-week, ahead of a strong cold front which will bring us rain and gusty winds Thursday night into early Friday. Sun and clouds Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 50s. . Our mildest day is Thursday with highs in the 60s. More clouds, and breezy. The approaching cold front will bring rain Thursday night into early Friday morning., along with some gusty winds. At this time, rain amounts of a quarter to three quarters of an inch. Clearing and turning cooler Friday, behind the front. Dry and pleasant weather for the Presidents Day weekend.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lows low to mid 20s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, mild, breezy. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows low 40s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, milder and breezy. Most of the day dry. Rain, some heavy and gusty winds by night. Highs mid 60s. Lows 40s.

Friday: Early AM rain ends. Clearing and breezy, cooler, with temps falling. Highs 40s to low 50s. Lows mid to upper 20s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs low 50s. Lows mid 20s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows low 30s.

Monday - Presidents Day: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs near 60. Lows low 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, mild, some showers. Highs low 60s.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.