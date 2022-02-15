Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Milder Through Mid-Week. Rain Later Thursday Night

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Milder temperatures ahead through the mid-week, ahead of a strong cold front which will bring us rain and gusty winds Thursday night into early Friday. Sun and clouds Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 50s. . Our mildest day is Thursday with highs in the 60s. More clouds, and breezy. The approaching cold front will bring rain Thursday night into early Friday morning., along with some gusty winds. At this time, rain amounts of a quarter to three quarters of an inch. Clearing and turning cooler Friday, behind the front. Dry and pleasant weather for the Presidents Day weekend.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lows low to mid 20s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, mild, breezy. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows low 40s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, milder and breezy. Most of the day dry. Rain, some heavy and gusty winds by night. Highs mid 60s. Lows 40s.

Friday: Early AM rain ends. Clearing and breezy, cooler, with temps falling. Highs 40s to low 50s. Lows mid to upper 20s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs low 50s. Lows mid 20s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows low 30s.

Monday - Presidents Day: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs near 60. Lows low 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, mild, some showers. Highs low 60s.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Scene of a fire at a Pantops business in Albemarle Co.
Emergency crews respond to fire at Albemarle Co. business
COVID-19
VDH: 1,613,719 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 17,779 deaths
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Ken Ono from Miller64 commercial
UVA professor starring in Super Bowl week commercial
Del. Rob Bell
Albemarle County Del. Rob Bell’s bill advances

Latest News

NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
nbc29 weather at noon
Mostly sunny and chilly
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Day of transition
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM