Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

FDA authorizes new monoclonal antibody

By Madison McNamee
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Not everyone at UVA Health is on board with a new, FDA authorized COVID-19 treatment.

Doctor Patrick Jackson says they have been trying to match up certain antibodies with specific COVID-19 strains. The newest monoclonal antibody is called bebtelovimab. It is targeted for the omicron variant and BA.2 subvariant, but Dr. Jackson says it looks like it may not be as effective.

“I don’t think the data is super excellent for the efficacy of bebtelovimab,” Jackson said. “But fortunately, we have not, you know, we don’t think we have a whole lot of BA.2 right now locally.”

Dr. Jackson says UVA Health does not have this new drug yet.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Scene of a fire at a Pantops business in Albemarle Co.
Emergency crews respond to fire at Albemarle Co. business
COVID-19
VDH: 1,613,719 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 17,779 deaths
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Ken Ono from Miller64 commercial
UVA professor starring in Super Bowl week commercial
Del. Rob Bell
Albemarle County Del. Rob Bell’s bill advances

Latest News

Outside of the UVA Medical Center (FILE)
UVA participating in COVID-19 treatment clinical trial
Wastewater testing
Virginia using wastewater testing at community and building levels
(FILE)
Charlottesville opens applications for real estate tax relief program
Virginia athletics director Carla Williams announced today (June 15) changes have been made to...
Todd DeSorbo named Team USA Women’s Swim head coach for 2022 FINA World Championships