Despite Gardner’s 17 points UVA falls to Virginia Tech 62-53

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Tech’s Keve Aluma led all scorers with 24 points in a 62-53 win over Virginia on Feb. 14.

In the first half, UVA was able to dominate the game down low. Jayden Gardner scored 15 points in the first. He finished with 17 on the night.

Later on in the first, Armaan Franklin hit mid range jumper to put the Hoos up by three. UVA went on a 6-0 run.

The first half was a back and forth battle. Overall, there were 10 lead changes throughout the night.

The Cavaliers took a four-point lead into the break, 29-25.

In the second half, the Hokies strapped in defensively. Storm Murphy blocked Kihei Clark’s shot. That led to an Aluma basket with a foul. The three-point play put Tech up 35-31.

The Hoos were able to find some success inside in the second half. On three straight possessions UVA scored by slam dunk. A Kadin Shedrick alley-oop tied the game at 44 with under seven minutes to go.

Fast forward to 3:03 remaining. In the first meeting between Tech and UVA this season, the score was 52-48. In that game, UVA scored the last six points and clawed out a 54-52 win.

It was a different story in the second matchup.

During the Feb. 14 meeting, the game held the same score with 3:03 remaining, but Tech out-scored UVA 10-5 down the stretch. The Hoos four game win streak came to a halt, losing in Blacksburg 62-53.

