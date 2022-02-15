Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Day of transition

Late week rain and wind
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High pressure is overhead, providing clear skies and a frigid start to our day. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and a light southeast wind will warm temperatures into the 40s. Each day temperatures will gradually warm ahead of a strong cold front that will move into the region later Thursday. Steady rain and gusty wind can be expected. Behind the front, skies will clear and temperatures will remain slightly above normal through the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & chilly, High: low 40s

Tonight: Mostly clear & not as cold, Low: mid 20s

Wednesday: Partly sunny & breezy, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, late day rain and wind, High: low 60s...Low: upper 40s

Friday: Clearing & breezy, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 20s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: low 40s

