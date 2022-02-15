Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

CPF requesting help showing appreciation to police officers

Charlottesville Police Department (FILE)
Charlottesville Police Department (FILE)(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Foundation is hosting a fundraiser to thank officers this week.

From now until Sunday, February 20, you can donate money towards CPF’s “Valentine Be Our Guest” event. The funds collected will pay for either breakfast, lunch, or dinner for city police officers.

Food will be purchased from Raising Cane’s Chicken and Chick-fil-A.

“It’s important because it’s a really hard job and they don’t hear nearly enough that they’re appreciated and that really is a thing,” CPF Executive Director Gail Milligan said.

Click here if you’d like to donate.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Scene of a fire at a Pantops business in Albemarle Co.
Emergency crews respond to fire at Albemarle Co. business
COVID-19
VDH: 1,613,719 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 17,779 deaths
Ken Ono from Miller64 commercial
UVA professor starring in Super Bowl week commercial
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Del. Rob Bell
Albemarle County Del. Rob Bell’s bill advances

Latest News

COVID-19
VDH: 1,613,719 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 17,779 deaths
CAT buses (FILE)
CAT using new automatic passenger counter
The Rita Wilson Council Chambers at Staunton City Hall was packed Monday night for a Staunton...
Parents in Staunton thank school board, discuss mask mandates
Parents showing their appreciate for Staunton School Board members during a meeting.
Parents in Staunton thank school board, discuss mask mandates