CPF requesting help showing appreciation to police officers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Foundation is hosting a fundraiser to thank officers this week.

From now until Sunday, February 20, you can donate money towards CPF’s “Valentine Be Our Guest” event. The funds collected will pay for either breakfast, lunch, or dinner for city police officers.

Food will be purchased from Raising Cane’s Chicken and Chick-fil-A.

“It’s important because it’s a really hard job and they don’t hear nearly enough that they’re appreciated and that really is a thing,” CPF Executive Director Gail Milligan said.

