Colder Night. Temps Edge Up Through Mid-Week. Rain Likely Thursday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a cold February Valentine’s Day, even colder overnight with widespread lows in the 10s. Temperatures will begin to edge up Tuesday, still chilly with sunshine and highs in the low to mid 40s. Milder Wednesday and Thursday, ahead of the next approaching cold front. Our mildest day is Thursday with highs in the 60s. This front will bring rain, most likely by evening through Friday morning. Some periods of heavy rain possible, along with gusty winds. Rain amounts of a half to one and half inches expected, at this time. Clearing and turning cooler Friday. The upcoming Presidents Day weekend is looking dry and pleasant.

Tonight: Clearing, very cold. Lows low to mid 10s.

Tuesday: Sunny and chilly. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows mid 20s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, mild. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows low 40s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, milder and breezy. Showers developing by late PM. Rain, some heavy and gusty winds by night. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows 40s.

Friday: Early AM rain ends. Clearing and breezy, cooler. Highs 40s to low 50s. Lows mid to upper 20s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs low 50s. Lows upper 20s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows low 30s.

Monday - Presidents Day: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs near 60.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.