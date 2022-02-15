Charlottesville opens applications for real estate tax relief program

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Applications for Charlottesville’s real estate tax relief program are now open. Last year, the program provided relief for 286 households.

“A lot of folks who would be priced out of their homes get to stay,” Commissioner of Revenue Todd Divers said.

Divers says there are many factors that could contribute to a higher tax this year: “I know City Council is wrestling with what to do with real estate tax rates and all that, and assessments are rising,” he said. “Most of these folks that we’re dealing with in this program are in fixed income. This is their biggest expense of the year.”

The program is designed for people who are 65 years or older, or people who are permanently disabled.

“Your household income can’t exceed $55,000 and your net worth can’t be more than $125,000, but we have a lot of people who apply for it and it’s very popular and helps a lot of people,” Divers said.

Divers says if you qualify and apply you will get approved: “It’s anywhere from 40% of whatever your tax bill is on up to 100% depending on where you land with your income and assets,” he said.

For many, this program can be a lifeline allowing them to stay in their homes.

“Assessments keep going up and it keeps being more and more expensive to afford a home in this town, so we’re talking about some of the people with the least means to do it so they need to have the help,” Divers said.

Applications are being accepted until March 1. You can apply online or by visiting Charlottesville’s Commissioner of Revenue Office. You must make an appointment to apply in person.

