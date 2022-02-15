CAT using new automatic passenger counter

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Area Transit is using a new system to count its ridership.

Automatic passenger counters will make it easier to report detailed ridership data, which will help with funding.

If CAT is able to show a ridership increase there is a possibility for an increase in funding.

“That matters because if we are able to show a increase in ridership, that means more state funding for us, which means more efficient transit, more reliable transit for the whole entire region. So this is a really, really big step for us,” Charlottesville Area Transit Marketing Coordinator Kyle Ervin said.

The counters have already been installed and CAT got approval to officially use them on Friday, February 11.

