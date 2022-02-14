VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta Co.

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Augusta County.

VSP says it responded to Route 608, near Rte. 610, a little before 7 p.m. Saturday, February 12. A 2011 Chevrolet Malibu had hit a pedestrian walking in the travel lane.

The pedestrian, 64-year-old Cynthia S. McConkie of Stuarts Draft, died at the scene. Investigators say McConkie was walking with traffic and not wearing any reflective clothing.

The driver of the Malibu was uninjured.

