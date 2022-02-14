UVA women’s hoops falls 68-53 at Wake Forest; Drops to 0-13 in ACC

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s basketball team lost its 14th game in a row, as the Cavaliers fell 68-53 on Sunday at Wake Forest.

The loss drops UVA to 3-19 overall, and 0-13 in the ACC.

After trailing by as many as 11 points in the 1st half, Virginia rallied to take the lead in the second.

A jumper by Mir McLean gave the ‘Hoos a 45-42 advantage with 1:22 remaining in the 3rd quarter, but they could not hold it.

The Demon Deacons outscored UVA 20-8 in the 4th quarter.

McLean led Virginia with 11 points and 11 rebounds for her first career double-double.

UVA is scheduled to be back in action on Tuesday at home against Miami.

