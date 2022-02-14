UVA Hx Visitation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is loosening its restrictions as COVID-19 cases decrease in the Charlottesville area.

Starting Tuesday, February, 15, patients at the University of Virginia Medical Center will be able to have one adult visitor.

“So that means patients coming into our inpatient units, into our transitional care hospital, may have one adult designated visitor with them between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.,” UVA Medical Center Administrator of Hospitality and Support Services Bush Bell said.

There are some situations where more visitors will be allowed: “We do have our standard exceptions: pediatric patients may have visitors, inpatient pediatric patients may have a family member or a parent with them 24/7 throughout their stay, so a little broader access there. Same with patients with significant disabilities, patients in labor all may have someone within 24 hours a day,” Bell said.

The changes reflect better news on how much the coronavirus pandemic is taxing hospital resources.

“We saw the peak with omicron - ratcheting up through the early part of this year. We were in what we call the closed-visitor status, which means we allow visitors only by exception,” Bell said.

The main goal is to slow the spread of the virus within the UVA Medical Center.

“To keep everybody safe, and to reduce the spread of COVID in the hospital to our team members and to our patients, and to other visitors is why we put these restrictions in place,” Bell said.

They do know that having visitors is important for the patient.

“If a patient can have a loved one or family member with them, it can make a real difference in their recovery,” Bell said.

All visitors are still required to wear masks, and are encouraged to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.