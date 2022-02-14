UVA Doctor emphasizes COVID-19 disparities

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A study by the Kaiser Family Foundation finds more than 75% of Black and Hispanic parents support schools requiring unvaccinated people to wear masks.

Doctor Taison Bell with UVA Health suggests because COVID-19 has disproportionately affected Black and Hispanic children. Although children are unlikely to have severe COVID, Dr. Bell says those that do have something in common.

“When you look at the children who actually do have severe outcomes and die from COVID-19, what you see is there’s a disproportionate impact on Black and Latinx children that make up over half of the deaths from COVID-19, despite not making up that percentage of the population,” Dr. Bell said.

Dr. Bell says it is important to listen to those who are the most impacted when making policy decisions.

