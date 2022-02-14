UVA alumni start up Traba app after graduation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mike Shebat is a co-founder of Traba, an app created to help people looking for work find employers. He leads the company with Akshay Buddiga, another cofounder.

“We help workers to get connected to warehouses, event venues, and distribution centers,” Shebat said.

University of Virginia alumnus Nazer Hasanian, a founding software engineer at Traba, says more than 3,000 workers and 25 business are connected with the platform.

“Within 30 minutes of completing your shift you actually can get automatically paid directly to your account. So you can use the funds immediately and get that immediate gratification for your hard days work,” Hasanian said.

The two UVA alumni started the business post-graduation in south Florida, and have big dreams to expand, potentially all the way back to Charlottesville.

