Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

UVA alumni start up Traba app after graduation

Traba
Traba(WVIR)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mike Shebat is a co-founder of Traba, an app created to help people looking for work find employers. He leads the company with Akshay Buddiga, another cofounder.

“We help workers to get connected to warehouses, event venues, and distribution centers,” Shebat said.

University of Virginia alumnus Nazer Hasanian, a founding software engineer at Traba, says more than 3,000 workers and 25 business are connected with the platform.

“Within 30 minutes of completing your shift you actually can get automatically paid directly to your account. So you can use the funds immediately and get that immediate gratification for your hard days work,” Hasanian said.

The two UVA alumni started the business post-graduation in south Florida, and have big dreams to expand, potentially all the way back to Charlottesville.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Scene of a fire at a Pantops business in Albemarle Co.
Emergency crews respond to fire at Albemarle Co. business
COVID-19
VDH: 1,610,726 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 17,697 deaths
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Ken Ono from Miller64 commercial
UVA professor starring in Super Bowl week commercial
Amandine Toi and Tina Thompson
UVA women’s basketball forfeits game at No. 3 Louisville

Latest News

Consumer advocates say the time is long past due to lift the cloak of secrecy at the U.S....
Defective: Congressional Democrats say it's time to strengthen CPSC recall power
There are two websites you can use to find out whether something you just bought, or have owned...
Defective: Pair of websites provide consumers vital product recall and complaint information
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta Co.
On Monday, the House of Delegates passed Senate Bill 739 on a party-line vote. The bill ends...
Bill to end school mask mandates in Virginia heads to Gov. Youngkin