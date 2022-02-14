Route 151 closure

NELSON CO, Va. (WVIR) - Route 151 will be closed just south of the existing intersection. A roundabout is going in at routes 151 and 250 and crews need to install pipes to divert water.

The closure will happen either this Tuesday or Wednesday night starting at six, depending on the weather.

“The weather this time of year is always a little iffy for construction. But the if we get decent weather during the spring, and they don’t get too hung up with too much rain, they should be making really good progress on it,” Lou Hatter with Virginia Department of Transportation said.

Message boards will let drivers know which night the closure will happen. There will be a detour in place.

The roundabout itself is expected to be finished by the end of this year.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.