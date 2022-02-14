No. 11 Virginia women’s lax dominates Cal 18-5

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Jaime Biskup scored a career-high six goals, and the #11 Virginia women’s lacrosse team defeated Cal 18-5 on Sunday at Klöckner Stadium.

The temperature was near freezing at the start of the game, with snow flurries throughout the contest.

“I honestly don’t like it,” says Biskup. “I think it’s really hard to figure out your shot, and figure out your placement with the ball. Passing, everything gets hard, but it was fun. We still made out with a win, and worked hard.”

Head coach Julie Myers adds, “We always say we play a winter sport in the spring. It’s less than ideal, but we made it work. A pretty convincing scoreboard win, that didn’t really feel like that along the way. Lots of mistakes, but a really cold ball, wet sticks, and a cold, slippery field, it was tough, but the girls made the most of it. I’m glad to get out of here with a convincing win.”

Sophomore Morgan Schwab dished out a career-high five assists and added a goal for the ‘Hoos, while sophomore Mackenzie Hoeg had a hat trick.

UVA held Cal without a goal for the final 22:05 of the game, and they finished the match on an 8-0 scoring run.

Virginia is scheduled to be back in action on Friday at home against #9 Maryland.

