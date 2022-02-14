Advertise With Us
New personalized tool to help you figure out how long to quarantine

New VDH tool (FILE)
New VDH tool (FILE)(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 3:03 PM EST
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you have recently been exposed or tested positive for COVID-19, it can be confusing to know how long you should quarantine for but there’s a new tool that can figure it out.

“You can plug in the date that you tested positive or your symptoms began and see when your isolation is supposed to end and when you need to keep wearing a mask,” Virginia Department of Health Epidemiologist Program Manager Elena Diskin said.

Before trusting Google to determine how long to stay quarantined, go to the VDH’s online calculator.

“Additionally, for quarantine if you’re vaccinated, there’s different guidance than if you’re not and so you can plug in those dates and really get a personalized answer of the steps that you need to take,” Diskin said.

The calculator also has informational tools for when you have been exposed to COVID-19.

“There’s similarly step by step about how to get tested, how to monitor your symptoms, and how to use the calculator to understand your dates,” Diskin said. “We really encourage people to explore this page.”

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

