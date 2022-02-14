Lingering Snow Shower Overnight and Chilly Valentine’s Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Wrapping up a wet snowfall over parts of the region on Sunday. The heaviest snow fell over the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley. Snow amounts were on the lower end with 2 to 5 inches across those areas. A grassy coat to an inch across central Virginia.

Lingering flurries and a snow shower overnight into early Monday. Watch for refreezing and slick areas.

Some sun break through Monday with highs about ten degrees below average.

Colder overnight Monday with chilly sunshine Tuesday.

Milder Wednesday with increasing clouds. Tracking a strong storm system developing across the Plains which will produce severe weather over the deep South Thursday into Thursday night. This system will spread rain over the region Thursday into early Friday. Some of the rain will be heavy. Local high water is possible. Gusty winds will be likely.

Drying and cooling on Friday.

Sunshine returns for the weekend with temperatures a little above average.

Sunday overnight: Flurries and a snow shower. Dusting possible and slick areas. Lows in the upper teens to lower 20s. Watch for freezing fog over portions of the Shenandoah Valley.

Valentine’s Day, Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the teens.

Tuesday: Sunshine. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 20s.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds. Highs lower 50s. Lows mid 40s.

Thursday: Rain developing. Some heavy Thursday night. Highs mid 60s. Lows mid 40s.

Friday: Drying and cooling. Brisk breeze. Highs in the 40s. Lows mid 20s.

Saturday and Sunday: Sunshine. Highs low to mid 40s. Lows near 30.

