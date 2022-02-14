Advertise With Us
date 2022-02-14
Freshman goalie Matt Nunes leads No. 1 UVA to 11-10 win against High Point

UVA freshman goalie Matt Nunes
UVA freshman goalie Matt Nunes(wvir)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - “Thanks goodness for Matt Nunes.”

Virginia men’s lacrosse head coach Lars Tiffany was able to breathe a sigh of relief after the game on Sunday, as the top-ranked Cavaliers held off High Point 11-10.

“We have to be a better program, and I just talked to the men about that,” says Tiffany. “We can’t be relying on a freshman goalie, a First Year as we call them here, to be winning us ballgames. But essentially, that’s what Matt Nunes did today.”

UVA led by as many as four goals, but they needed a save from their freshman goalie with 20 seconds remaining to hold off the Panthers.

Nunes leapt for joy after making his final save of match to preserve the win.

“It’s always big,” says Nunes. “I have Connor (Shellenberger) and Matt (Moore) shooting on me every day, so I don’t want to say it’s just another day in the office, but it was really fun to make that save. Something I’ve been dreaming of.”

Nunes made eleven of his sixteen saves in the first half.

Shellenberger says, “His work ethic, and his composure, and I think you saw his heart today. The compete-level was off the charts. It’s going to be fun watching him play for the next three years.”

Connor Shellenberger recorded five assists for the second game in a row, while Matt Moore had a hat trick.

Virginia (2-0) is scheduled to be back in action at Towson on Saturday.

