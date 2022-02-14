Former PVCC student raises recycling concerns

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - One recent Piedmont Virginia Community College graduate says he is concerned about what he found after looking into the school’s recycling program.

Benjamin Grewal says he was interested to see how PVCC tackled climate change. At first, he looked into what he thought were two different trash and recycling services.

“That took me about a week to get a hold of the right person at Waste Management to confirm that that was not correct. They did not offer such a single-stream service. What they were being contracted to provide was dumpster services,” Grewal said.

According to Grewal, what gets dropped into campus recycling bins actually goes straight to the landfill.

“So in essence for over, I think it’s been over a decade now, since they’ve had those bins in place, all the recycling has just been going to trash,” he said.

Grewal’s discovery seemed to have been news to some PVCC administrators.

“I don’t think anybody really asked those questions. So for the most part, until I informed them that Waste Management was not doing single-stream recycling, at least to the extent that they thought waste management was,” he.

NBC29 asked PVCC about this. In a statement, Finance & Administrative Services Vice President Benjamin Copeland says the college does recycle cardboard, but not much else.

“There are bins and receptacles throughout the campus to collect recyclable materials separate from trash and garbage,” Copeland said. “PVCC’s Sustainability Committee has been reviewing full recycling programs.”.

However, that recycling is not happening yet.

“The college is in the process of contracting with our current trash collection service to expand into their single-stream recycling. PVCC anticipates having those contracts in place soon,” Copeland said.

“I think, morally, the school has an obligation that if they’re going to put bins out that imply that things are being recycled, they ought to be recycled,” Grewal said. “Once the issue was raised, at the very least, I think it was on the responsibility of the school to communicate to the community of the school at large that, ’hey, we messed up.’”

