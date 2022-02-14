February chills

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see partly sunny skies and cold temperatures for the rest of the day. As sky conditions clear tonight, low temperatures will drop into the teens throughout the region. As high pressure drifts east, a southern wind will gradually begin to warm temperatures into the 40s Tuesday. 50s and 60s can be expected for the mid and late week. A strong cold front will potentially bring periods of heavy rain and wind to the area Thursday and early Friday. However, expect pleasant weather to return this weekend. Have a great and safe Valentine’s Day !

Today: Partly sunny & cold, High: mid 30s

Tonight: “Cuddle Alert”, clear & cold, Low: upper teens

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: mid 20s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s

Thursday: Cloudy, rain, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Friday: Morning showers, clearing, High: low 50s...Low: mid 20s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: around 30

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s

