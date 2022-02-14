Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Expert takes issue with officers’ conduct in Floyd killing

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A use-of-force expert is testifying against three former Minneapolis police officers who are charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights.

Tim Longo says their conduct was “inconsistent” with generally accepted policing practices. Longo is the police chief at the University of Virginia at Charlottesville.

He said he reviewed videos, Minneapolis Police Department policies, training materials and other items to evaluate the conduct of  J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao.

The officers are accused of depriving Floyd of medical care while the 46-year-old Black man was handcuffed and facedown as Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee onto Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Scene of a fire at a Pantops business in Albemarle Co.
Emergency crews respond to fire at Albemarle Co. business
COVID-19
VDH: 1,610,726 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 17,697 deaths
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Ken Ono from Miller64 commercial
UVA professor starring in Super Bowl week commercial
Amandine Toi and Tina Thompson
UVA women’s basketball forfeits game at No. 3 Louisville

Latest News

UVA Health
UVA Doctor emphasizes COVID-19 disparities
Recycling
Former PVCC student raises recycling concerns
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital raises pay and adds more benefits
Healthcare raises
COVID-19
VDH: 1,610,726 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 17,697 deaths