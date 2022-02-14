Expert takes issue with officers’ conduct in Floyd killing

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A use-of-force expert is testifying against three former Minneapolis police officers who are charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights.

Tim Longo says their conduct was “inconsistent” with generally accepted policing practices. Longo is the police chief at the University of Virginia at Charlottesville.

He said he reviewed videos, Minneapolis Police Department policies, training materials and other items to evaluate the conduct of J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao.

The officers are accused of depriving Floyd of medical care while the 46-year-old Black man was handcuffed and facedown as Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee onto Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.