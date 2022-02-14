Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Bundle up !

Gradual warming trend
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:29 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is building in to the region. That means a northwest wind will keep temperatures in the 30s. We’ll see partly sunny skies. Skies will become clear tonight. That combined with a light wind, will allow temperatures to plummet into the teens. A southerly wind will develop on Tuesday, and conditions will gradually warm into the 40s. Expect 50s and 60s later this week. A developing storm moving into the Pacific northwest, will bring steady rain to the region Thursday. Have a great and safe Valentine’s Day !

Today: Becoming partly sunny, & cold, High: mid 30s

Tonight: “Cuddle Alert”, clear & cold, Low: upper teens

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...Low: mid 20s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s

Thursday: Cloudy, rain, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Friday: Morning showers, clearing, High: low 50s...Low: mid 20s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: around 30

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s

