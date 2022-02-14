Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

AHS class meets with Holocaust survivor

By Madison McNamee
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Students in Albemarle high school class are learning history from someone who lived through it. Hashim Davis’ African American studies class uses a different lens when it comes to learning about the past. Student’s say, it’s added a whole new level to their education.

“Black history is taught every day,” Albemarle High School instructor Hashim Davis said. “So it’s not just February.”

Davis chooses to teach that every day lesson, in a different way. He is an African American studies instructor, as a fellow from the holocaust museum in DC. He uses weaves that experience into his lessons.

“There’s an intersection in terms of the experiences that many those who were persecuted from within the racial caste system of Nazi Germany as related to those who were persecuted as a racial caste within the United States.” Davis said.

Monday ,February 14, he brought in a Holocaust survivor on Zoom to his class. His students say it added to another level to their education.

“We’re moving beyond numbers,” Davis said. “We’re moving beyond statistics. I want the students to understand that these individuals are are people that they have lives.”

This is the first time a class like this has been taught at Albemarle High School. Students say this lesson was a unique experience for their education.

“Hearing their experience will help me move forward in my life and try to remove hate from society, I know that’s such a hard thing, but like that is the goal here” Senior at AHS Chloe Carpenter said.

Students say this experience gives a concrete, personable aspect to what they are learning in class. They are excited to keep building similar lessons like this, continuing these messages throughout the year and not just during Black History Month.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Scene of a fire at a Pantops business in Albemarle Co.
Emergency crews respond to fire at Albemarle Co. business
COVID-19
VDH: 1,610,726 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 17,697 deaths
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Ken Ono from Miller64 commercial
UVA professor starring in Super Bowl week commercial
Amandine Toi and Tina Thompson
UVA women’s basketball forfeits game at No. 3 Louisville

Latest News

Road closure in Nelson County
Route 151 closure
(FILE)
UVA Hx Visitation
The Town of Orange is getting a new park.
Town of Orange breaks ground on new park
On Monday, the House of Delegates passed Senate Bill 739 on a party-line vote. The bill ends...
Bill to end school mask mandates in Virginia heads to Gov. Youngkin