Wet Snow Super Bowl Sunday

Icy Areas Sunday Night into Monday Morning
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 5:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The rain from overnight continues to change to wet snow across the region from west to east. Roads will be slushy to wet through the day. Temperatures mainly just above freezing. The snow has to fall fast for it to stick to paved surfaces. Additional snow for central Virginia will be an inch or less. Mainly on elevated and grassy surfaces. 1 to 3 inches from sunrise to early afternoon across the Shenandoah Valley. Locally more for the higher elevations.

The steady snow break up this afternoon. However, there’s a new weather disturbance passing by this evening which will cause a new snow shower or even a snow squall risk. This would put down a light accumulation and cause slick areas. Keep that in mind traveling to and from any Super Bowl festivities.

Slick areas going into the start of Monday. Chilly sunshine returns for Valentine’s Day. Much colder overnight.

More seasonable and sunny on Tuesday.

Clouds increase on Wednesday ahead of a strong storm system. Spring-like on Thursday with rain developing. It could be heavy at times going into Thursday night. A local high water risk exists. Along with gusty winds.

Rain exits Friday morning. A little cooler with dry conditions Friday afternoon into next weekend.

Sunday: Wet snow. Mainly through early afternoon. Highs in the 30s.

Sunday night: Evening snow shower chance. Lows in the upper teens to lower 20s.

Monday: Chilly sunshine. High in the 30s. Lows in the teens.

Tuesday: Sunshine. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 20s.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds. Highs lower 50s. Lows mid 40s.

Thursday: Rain arrives. It could be heavy going into Thursday overnight. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Friday: Early rain exits. Cooler and breezy. Highs near 50. Lows in the 20s.

Saturday: Sunshine and pleasant in the afternoon. Highs mid 50s.

