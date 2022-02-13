Sentara Healthcare invests $110 million in raises

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital is increasing salaries for its employees for a second time, with some additional benefits. Sentara Healthcare is investing $110 million in pay increases and $15 million in benefit enhancements.

“Beginning March 17, Sentara will actually implement a 5% market pay increase,” said Rita Bunch, President of Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.

This applies not only to full time, but part time and flexi staff too.

“We want that competitive edge, to show that we respect the skills and the responsibilities and experience that many of our talented professionals bring to our organization,” said Bunch

Employees are getting more than just a raise.

“We will be implementing several new benefits to include increased in bereavement leave, parental paid parental leave. We’re increasing our or changing our short-term disability eligibility to start at day seven,” said Bunch.

In particular it wants to attract those who may be just out of school.

“We’re looking to increase our tuition reimbursement, as well as student loan repayment options. So several new benefits coming in March,” said Bunch.

It hopes this will help with staff retention and hire new employees.

“Here is a company that is dedicated to retaining our current team members, but we also know that we have to be aggressive in the market in order to recruit top talent,” said Bunch, “We have a number of openings, and we would welcome any new member, any community member to take a look at that to join our workforce.”

On top of these market increases, employees will still be eligible for merit increases in May.

