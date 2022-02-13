Jayden Gardner scores 26; UVA defeats Georgia Tech 63-53

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s basketball team won its fourth game in a row, as the Cavaliers defeated Georgia Tech 65-53 on Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena.

Jayden Gardner scored a game high 26 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the ‘Hoos.

The senior scored 15 of his 26 points in the 1st half, while making 6-of-7 shots from the field, but it was his hustle plays that set the tone.

“Just making continuous, good efforts, back-to-back, energizes the whole team, and the crowd gets into the game,” says Gardner. “I’m just trying to do the little things, on and off the court, to help this team win. That’s all there is to it.”

Head coach Tony Bennett adds, “That stretch was impressive, and I loved it. The charge, that hustle play, and then of course, his touch from that 15, 17 foot area was good.”

Virginia led by as many as 17 points in the 1st half, and they were up 35-26 at halftime.

The Yellow Jackets rallied in the 2nd half, and cut the deficit to two, but Kihei Clark hit a couple of big three-pointers to keep the Cavaliers in front.

Clark says, “Every good player wants to take those shots and make those shots for their team, just to uplift them for the ‘W.’ Just trying to take those shots when the opportunity comes, and of course I’m kind of hunting those, because they feel good when you get them.”

“Is he a senior this year?” asked Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner. “Does he get another year if he wants to, with the COVID year? I hope he leaves. Goodness gracious.”

Virginia (16-9, 10-5 ACC) will be back in action at Virginia Tech on Monday night.

