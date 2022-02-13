The Fralin Museum of Art opens new exhibits

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Fralin Museum of Art has four new exhibits that opened February 6. They range from contemporary to ancient, with one installation even exploring what the future may look like.

The Fralin wants to bring together a collection of art that comes from diverse artists and backgrounds. The four exhibits will be up until the end of July, so there is plenty of time to take a look.

“The main thing we want people to take away when they come to the Fralin is the diversity of perspectives and representation we are working to bring into our gallery, the diversity of voices,” said Matthew Mclendon, the J. Sanford Miller Director at the Fralin Museum of Art.

The Fralin is free and open to the public.

