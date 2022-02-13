Charlottesville restaurants preparing for the Super Bowl

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As people get ready to watch the Super Bowl on Sunday, so are some Charlottesville businesses. Kardinal Hall and Champion Brewing Company are ready to celebrate the big game.

Both venues are offering special deals on drinks and food.

“We’re going to have some drinks and food specials. So, we’re gonna to do $3 for our Shower Beer, Pilsner Missile IPA and our Water Boy IPA,” said Jarrod Zbieg with Champion Brewing Company.

“We’re doing $2 off liters of beer $1 off all of our pints of beer, dollar off glasses of wine $5 off bottles of wine and then we’re also running some fun, a couple of fun food specials, kind of gives our kitchen a chance to do something out of the ordinary to get a little creative,” said Joshua Hunt, co-owner of Kardinal Hall.

Champion Brewing Company will have your typical game day bites.

“I’m going to go a little all in on the meat options and have fun. We traditionally serve a three bean nacho, but we’re going to add chicken nachos onto the menu. We’re going to do jalapeno poppers, some with bacon some without, try to amp up this heat and have fun with beer pairings,” said Tansey,

Even for those who don’t usually watch sports, the breweries are a fun atmosphere.

“I’m not usually a football person, but my whole family is from Cincinnati. So, the Bengals being in tomorrow is exciting. So, I just want to have fun. I just think we all miss having fun together,” said Tansey.

For the Super Bowl, both bars say its more common to attend a friend’s house rather than go out.

“Well, it’s funny, the super bowl is always a little hit or miss because a lot of times people like to go to Super Bowl parties. But, it’s sort of an unknown this year. Just don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Hunt.

Still both businesses are feeling optimistic about the turnout.

“Hopefully it’s gonna be pretty good. Last year, we weren’t allowed to have folks inside. So no one was really here to watch the game on the TV. Hopefully, we’ll have a good turnout,” said Zbeig.

“We’ve got great food and drinks and you know, if you’re looking for a place to watch the game, you know, please come to Kardinal Hall,” said Hunt.

