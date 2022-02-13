Charlottesville community lends a hand to the homeless

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some Charlottesville community members decided the season of giving is still here. Volunteers made Blessing Bags for the Homeless on Saturday afternoon.

These bags are full of essential items, like toiletries and masks, and also snacks and treats.

This event normally happens around Thanksgiving and Christmas time. Organizer Jojo Robertson says this year, she wanted to spread the love.

She chose this weekend to give space from when other organizations hold similar events around the earlier holidays. She also wanted to help the homeless prepare for the cold weather and snow ahead.

“All of the volunteers can have the option if they’d like to take some and hand them out,” Robertson said. “I mean, you can see almost on every street corner in Charlottesville people really need help, so that’s what we’re doing.”

The goal is to make at least 100 bags, and volunteers helped make that happen.

