Bridgewater College holds remembrance memorial

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WVIR) - Bridgewater College held a memorial for fallen police officers John Painter and J.J. Jefferson. The campus service allowed students and the community to reflect and remember.

The memorial included a musical selection by the Bridgewater College acapella group and remarks by faculty, students, and community members.

“We are not alone and reminding ourselves of the sacrifice John and J.J. made for us will not be forgotten. Their lives and their sacrifice are now as tightly woven into the story of the college, as intimate a part of the college identity as anything could be,” said David W. Bushman, President of Bridgewater College.

Bridgewater College established a student support fund to memorialize the officers. Donations can be made on the school’s website.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

