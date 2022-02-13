Advertise With Us
Back On Track
BRAFB seeking schools to participate in food drive

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank(WHSV)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is prepping for one of its biggest events, but it still needs more volunteers.

The food bank is looking for students and educators to sign up their school to participate. Schools compete against one another to gather the most donations.

Coordinator Colleen Berger says it’s the competitive nature, that keep this event successful.

“If they have an interest in supporting their community, all this food stays in the community,” Berger said. “It doesn’t go anywhere else. The Charlottesville area is served by a branch that’s worked with about 38 food pantries and partners in the area and all that food that they collect is going to go directly back into the community.”

The deadline for schools to sign up is February 25. The actual drive will be from March 7th through the 25th.

If anyone or any schools want to participate, they can email cberger@brafb.org

